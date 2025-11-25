A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that 70-year-old Alex Parucha was arrested on Nov. 19 following a months-long investigation into the disputed jackpot.

On July 2, the Toronto man claimed the $1 million prize with Encore as the sole claimant and received payment from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The OLG Forensic Investigation Unit later received claims that the ticket was part of a group-play arrangement.

In September, OPP investigators, working with OLG and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), launched a probe, and authorities determined the winnings should have been shared among three individuals, not kept by one.

Parucha has been charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2026.

OPP and OLG have not released further details about the other individuals involved in the group arrangement.