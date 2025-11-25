Swimmer Oleksiak suspended two years for anti-doping rule violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 25, 2025 1:11 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 3:03 pm.

The agency said Oleksiak committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period between Oct. 2024 and June 2025.

She did not contest the anti-doping rule violation. The suspension is retroactive from July 15, 2025, when she first accepted a voluntary provisional suspension and she will be ineligible to compete until July 14, 2027.

Oleksiak withdrew from the swimming world championships back in July. “I am and always have been a clean athlete and will be making no further comment at this time,” she wrote on social media at the time.

The World Anti-Doping Code defines a whereabouts failure as any combination of three missed tests or filing failures in a 12-month period.

The 25-year-old has won the most Olympic medals by a female athlete for Canada, one gold, two silver and four bronze, and became the first Canadian to win four medals in the same Summer Olympics in 2016.

The next Summer Olympics Games is scheduled for July 2028 in Los Angeles, Calif.

With files from The Canadian Press and Sportsnet Staff

