9-vehicle collision blocks lane on Hwy. 401 at Dixon Road

Drivers heading westbound on Highway 401 through Toronto are facing delays Tuesday morning after a nine-vehicle collision near Dixon Road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirm the incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. and involved approximately nine vehicles. The westbound middle lane remains blocked as officers and emergency crews continue to investigate.

As of mid-morning, traffic is being directed through a single lane in the affected stretch of the highway. Police are warning commuters to expect delays while the scene is cleared.

OPP say no injuries have been reported at this time. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to monitor traffic alerts and consider alternate routes until the restriction is lifted.