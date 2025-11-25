9-vehicle collision blocks lane on Hwy. 401 at Dixon Road

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 25, 2025 7:07 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 7:09 am.

Drivers heading westbound on Highway 401 through Toronto are facing delays Tuesday morning after a nine-vehicle collision near Dixon Road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirm the incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. and involved approximately nine vehicles. The westbound middle lane remains blocked as officers and emergency crews continue to investigate.

As of mid-morning, traffic is being directed through a single lane in the affected stretch of the highway. Police are warning commuters to expect delays while the scene is cleared.

OPP say no injuries have been reported at this time. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to monitor traffic alerts and consider alternate routes until the restriction is lifted.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
Toronto man charged in $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal alleged

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. The Ontario Provincial...

10m ago

Toronto homicide unit investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was brought to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police at 31 Division say the man arrived at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday....

51m ago

Nutcracker set recovered after being stolen in Etobicoke

A ballet company says its truck containing the sets and backdrops for its Nutcracker production has been retrieved after it was stolen from a lot in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Bengt Jörgen, the artistic...

updated

22m ago

Top Stories

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
Toronto man charged in $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal alleged

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. The Ontario Provincial...

10m ago

Toronto homicide unit investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was brought to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police at 31 Division say the man arrived at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday....

51m ago

Nutcracker set recovered after being stolen in Etobicoke

A ballet company says its truck containing the sets and backdrops for its Nutcracker production has been retrieved after it was stolen from a lot in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Bengt Jörgen, the artistic...

updated

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Proposed class action lawsuit targets major club operators in Toronto entertainment district

Citing the recent arrest of a club promoter with a criminal sexual history, a Toronto lawyer is attempting to certify a class action lawsuit against major club operators in Toronto

1h ago

4:13
Premier Ford tells protester to 'go find a job' as controversial housing bill passes

A dramatic vote at Queen's Park as the premier was forced to face tenants and advocates opposing Bill 60. As Tina Yazdani reports, the housing minister is defending the contentious legislation.

15h ago

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.

21h ago

1:24
Two people missing confirmed dead in Brampton house fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police confirmed out of the three people originally unaccounted for, two have been confirmed dead but one has been found safe. Authorities confirmed the total number of people killed in the fire is five.

20h ago

2:55
"This is a safety issue": Consumer calls out automaker after delayed fix following recall

A woman in Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt became completely detached. She's now pushing the automaker to speed up the repair process. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos