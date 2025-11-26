GM Jason Hernandez says Toronto FC will embrace the cold when MLS switches schedule

Toronto FC GM Jason Hernandez has thrown his support behind Major League Soccer’s planned schedule change, saying MLS has to align its calendar to that of other leagues around the world.

And he says TFC and its fans have handled the cold in the past and will do so again.

“As far as us having to welcome folks into town on months that aren’t the prettiest, that’s something that we’re going to embrace all the way,” Hernandez said in a virtual availability Wednesday. “TFC, we are the North and when folks come to town, we want them to feel yes, to feel that the weather is different from their own market and that we train in it every day and we’re ready for them.”

After the 2026 season, MLS will stage a “transition season” from February to May 2027, featuring a 14-game regular season, playoffs and MLS Cup.

The 2027-28 regular season will begin in mid-to-late July 2027 and conclude with the playoffs and MLS Cup final in late May 2028 as the league moves to a summer-to-spring season format in line with other major leagues.

The new format will see MLS observe a mid-winter break from mid-December through early February.

Hernandez, who is originally from New York, says it will be a chance to repay warm-weather clubs that use the heat to their advantage.

“Too often we mosey down into Miami or Dallas or Houston and they’re waiting for us,” he said. “The temperature’s clearly displayed all over the stadium and the training ground to let us know that, yeah, we’re in an environment that we’re not used to.

“And I’m really looking forward to returning that favour to folks coming up to Toronto some of these (colder) months.”

Hernandez said club staff are already discussing ways to handle the cold weather, including making improvements to the training facility. While BMO Field has underground heating, the club’s training centre does not.

A string of Toronto coaches have pointed to training on artificial turf under a bubble in the early part of the season as a factor in player injuries.

“All those things are on the radar and being addressed,” said Hernandez.

The Toronto GM did not have much to report on whether any of the players whose contract options were declined last month might be back, although he said he expected a resolution in some cases before the holidays.

Asked if fans will see the 36-year-old goalkeeper Sean Johnson back in Toronto colours, Hernandez replied: “I don’t know.”

The other players in question are defenders Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta and Sigurd Rosted, midfielder Nathaniel Edwards, and forwards Derrick Etienne Jr., Hugo Mbongue and Charlie Sharp.

Petretta and midfielder Maxime Dominguez, who came to Toronto last season on loan from Brazil’s Vasco da Gama, have already said their farewells. And Hernandez said Edwards and Sharp will not be back.

But the 21-year-old Mbongue, who was sent out on loan to the CPL’s Vancouver FC last season, has been invited to training camp.

Hernandez also said he expects to take advantage of free agency to add to the roster, as well as the re-entry draft and other league player movement mechanisms.

“We think we could have something to say on each and every one of them. That’s a great position to be in,” he said.

Hernandez said the club has a shortlist in its search for a new attacker to fill a designated player role.

As for the three-round Dec. 18 MLS SuperDraft, Toronto just has its second-round selection

Toronto sent its first-round pick to Colorado in January in exchange for hiring Rapids assistant coach Neil Emblen and first-team analyst Jase Kin, who both worked with head coach Robin Fraser during his time in charge of Colorado. The third-round pick was also traded away.

Toronto missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year after finishing 12th in the East at 6-14-14.