Why do immigrants want Ottawa to admit fewer newcomers?

A recent Leger poll commissioned by OMNI News found that 67 per cent of newcomers believe Canada should admit fewer than 300,000 new immigrants per year, and four in 10 say that number should be less than 100,000.

The survey was conducted ahead of this month’s federal budget announcement when Ottawa announced its plans to reduce new permanent resident visas to 380,000 per year from 2026 to 2028. However, respondents believe granting visas should go hand in hand with ensuring there’s enough housing and social supports for people who are already in Canada before more people come in.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Teresa Romano, OMNI News reporter for their Italian bureau, to dig into the findings of this year’s poll, and discuss whether or not newcomers and immigrants to Canada believe that our immigration system is serving those who need it most.