TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports of a stabbing in the subway station, previously known as Dundas Station, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they located two people with injuries, including one with stab wounds.

Officers arrested a male suspect at the scene. He was also taken to the hospital, but it’s not yet known how he was injured.

Paramedics say their injuries are not life-threatening.

TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali confirmed there was a “violent attack” on a TTC employee at the station.

“We are deeply disturbed by the violent attack on one of our employees at Dundas Station today. This is an unacceptable act against someone dedicated to serving our customers and our city,” Lali said in a social media post.

“Safety is our top priority. On the very day we announced that Toronto Police would begin patrols on the subway system, we are working closely with them to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents. Violence has no place on the TTC.”

Trains are bypassing TMU Station and streetcars on the 505 route are not stopping in the area due to the police investigation.