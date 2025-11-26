updated

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

An exterior view of the entrance to TMU station at Yonge and Dundas. CITYNEWS/Rob Leth

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 26, 2025 2:16 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 3:46 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports of a stabbing in the subway station, previously known as Dundas Station, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they located two people with injuries, including one with stab wounds.

Officers arrested a male suspect at the scene. He was also taken to the hospital, but it’s not yet known how he was injured.

Paramedics say their injuries are not life-threatening.

TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali confirmed there was a “violent attack” on a TTC employee at the station.

“We are deeply disturbed by the violent attack on one of our employees at Dundas Station today. This is an unacceptable act against someone dedicated to serving our customers and our city,” Lali said in a social media post.

“Safety is our top priority. On the very day we announced that Toronto Police would begin patrols on the subway system, we are working closely with them to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents. Violence has no place on the TTC.”

Trains are bypassing TMU Station and streetcars on the 505 route are not stopping in the area due to the police investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC have died, the state's governor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, the state’s governor said. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social...

updated

22m ago

Questions raised over new traffic safety signs replacing speed cameras in school zones

Questions are being raised about new signs that have been delivered to municipalities, which will replace automated speed cameras in school safety zones. The concern is that the signs are too big and,...

1h ago

Carney announces new supports for lumber, steel sectors hammered by U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a new suite of supports to build up the domestic steel and lumber industries hit hard by U.S. tariffs. The new plan tightens the quota on steel...

2m ago

Third suspect arrested in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

A third suspect has been charged in a homicide in Bolton and a Vaughan attempted murder that are connected. On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting...

11m ago

Top Stories

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC have died, the state's governor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, the state’s governor said. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social...

updated

22m ago

Questions raised over new traffic safety signs replacing speed cameras in school zones

Questions are being raised about new signs that have been delivered to municipalities, which will replace automated speed cameras in school safety zones. The concern is that the signs are too big and,...

1h ago

Carney announces new supports for lumber, steel sectors hammered by U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a new suite of supports to build up the domestic steel and lumber industries hit hard by U.S. tariffs. The new plan tightens the quota on steel...

2m ago

Third suspect arrested in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

A third suspect has been charged in a homicide in Bolton and a Vaughan attempted murder that are connected. On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
TTC train operator identified as victim in shooting involving his son

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend.

5h ago

2:36
Multi-day snow event to hit parts of Ontario. Will Toronto be affected?

On Wednesday morning, a fog advisory and a special weather statement were issued for Toronto, warning of strong winds. The bigger story is the snow squalls arriving in parts of the province. Here are the details.

10h ago

3:22
Questions remain about fire safety in deadly Brampton house fire

As the investigation into a fatal Brampton house fire continues, tough questions being asked about the rental property and if warning signs were ignored. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:28
Advocates warn of trauma children experience when witnessing intimate partner violence

Tuesday marks the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. As Afua Baah reports, advocates say more needs to be done to protect children who are often innocent bystanders.

22h ago

0:33
70-year-old charged in alleged heist of $1M group winning lotto ticket

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three.
More Videos