Fire crews continue to battle flames at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews continue to battle a blaze at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive at around 1:36 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Early indications point towards an electrical fire that started on the P1 (parking) level and spread to the interior wall, officials say.

Toronto Hydro shut down power and gas to the building and shuttle buses were summoned to provide temporary shelter for affected residents.

Paramedics tell CityNews they’ve been on scene since shortly after 2 p.m. but so far no injuries have been reported.

