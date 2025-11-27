‘Just another excuse’: Ford fires back on Toronto concerns about oversized school zone signs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 27, 2025 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 3:58 pm.

Premier Doug Ford fired back at accusations that signs provided to municipalities to replace speed cameras are too big to put up, and in Toronto’s case, there aren’t enough of them.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday the City has only been provided with 20 signs for its 641 school zones. On top of that, the size of the signs means new poles will have to be installed in order to post them. Chow said while the province has indicated it will pay for the installation of the poles, there is no option to ask for more signs at this time.

Speaking at an unrelated event on Thursday, Ford said he “broke out laughing” when he heard the criticism of the new signs.

“Let’s get this straight; all the other municipalities, there’s no problem, but sure enough, it’s Toronto again, and Ottawa, they can’t put up a big sign,” he said.

“Do I have to go there and show them how to put up a big sign?”

Ford called it “just another excuse” and pushed back on the mayor’s accusations that not enough signs have been delivered.

“We’re getting more signs. It’s amazing, the signs you gave me are too big, but I need more signs. You must think I just fell off the turnip truck. You’re getting the signs, we’re going to put in speed bumps,” he said.

Ford, a former Toronto city councillor, also questioned why the City wasn’t moving ahead with putting in speed bumps, which are also part of the province’s traffic calming measures after outlawing the speed cameras.

“You don’t like the signs, put up the speed bumps, we’re giving everyone $210 million. Just another excuse,” he said.

CityNews has confirmed that only 21 of Toronto’s 150 speed camera locations are eligible for speed humps.

According to the City, streets are ineligible for measures if they fail any critical criteria, which include being too close to key emergency service locations. Also, if a local councillor makes a request, the roadway will be studied to determine if it meets the policy criteria.

On roads that are considered TTC routes, speed cushions can be considered, but only if they receive TTC approval and meet the same criteria as speed humps.

Roundabouts – which are mentioned as potential traffic-calming measures by the province – are not considered a speed management tool by the City, as they require a significant amount of land, which is not a viable option for built-up urban settings.

“They’ll find every excuse in the world, but at the end of the day, in October next year, the people of Toronto will have a choice. They want to keep moving down that road, or they want a change,” added Ford, before reiterating that he gets along “very, very well” with Chow.

Concerns were also raised by councillors in neighbouring Brampton, who say the size of the signs could create blind spots, meaning motorists may not be able to clearly see children as they cross the street in these school zones.

