Coroner’s inquest into death of man shot by Peel police in 2020 announced

Jamal Francique. Photo credit: Ann Marie White

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 27, 2025 2:25 pm.

The Coroner’s Office has announced an inquest into the death of a man shot by Peel Regional Police in 2020.

Jamal Francique was shot while being arrested on Jan. 7, 2020, in Mississauga. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) cleared police officers of wrongdoing in his death a year later.

The 28-year-old Black man was allegedly being investigated for dealing drugs and possessing a gun, the SIU said in its report. It was not confirmed if he had a gun or was dealing drugs, but police decided to arrest him for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Several plainclothes officers and their unmarked vehicles planned to surround Francique after he got into his car, but one officer was late blocking him.

Related:

The SIU says Francique accelerated and struck one car and was approaching another when an officer on foot fired four times. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later.

Peel police said an illegal firearm allegedly recovered from the scene was loaded. 

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death, and there may be recommendations made aimed at preventing further deaths.

Further details about the inquest will be released at a later date.

Francique’s family later filed a lawsuit, alleging negligence on the part of the force, local paramedics and the province’s police watchdog.

They also filed a complaint with the Officer of the Independent Police Review Director, an independent civilian oversight agency that handles public complaints regarding police conduct.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Just another excuse': Ford fires back on Toronto concerns about oversized school zone signs

Premier Doug Ford fired back at accusations that signs provided to municipalities to replace speed cameras are too big to put up, and in Toronto's case, there aren't enough of them. Toronto Mayor Olivia...

1m ago

Carney, Smith sign pipeline deal, open door to changing B.C. tanker ban

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to unveil an agreement with Alberta Thursday which could clear the way for a new oil pipeline in exchange for stronger environmental regulations, while also walking back some of Ottawa's climate policies.

2h ago

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cavalcade of Lights to brighten up Nathan Phillips Square

Winter markets are in full swing and Christmas trees are lighting across the city this weekend, highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the One-of-a-Kind show and the Cavalcade of Lights. Keep in mind,...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Just another excuse': Ford fires back on Toronto concerns about oversized school zone signs

Premier Doug Ford fired back at accusations that signs provided to municipalities to replace speed cameras are too big to put up, and in Toronto's case, there aren't enough of them. Toronto Mayor Olivia...

1m ago

Carney, Smith sign pipeline deal, open door to changing B.C. tanker ban

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to unveil an agreement with Alberta Thursday which could clear the way for a new oil pipeline in exchange for stronger environmental regulations, while also walking back some of Ottawa's climate policies.

2h ago

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cavalcade of Lights to brighten up Nathan Phillips Square

Winter markets are in full swing and Christmas trees are lighting across the city this weekend, highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the One-of-a-Kind show and the Cavalcade of Lights. Keep in mind,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

3h ago

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

19h ago

2:22
Some Ontario pharmacies seeing little to no supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Some Ontario pharmacies are seeing a low supply of a particular COVID-19 vaccine brand. Afua Baah looks at the reason behind the slowdown in shipment, and how long it may last.

21h ago

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

23h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

November 26, 2025 3:00 pm EST EST

More Videos