Ryan Wedding: How did an Olympian turn into the FBI’s most wanted?

It’s not completely odd for a former Olympian to return to the limelight years after competing, but rarely is it for allegedly piloting a drug ring comparable to that of El Chapo’s.

Ryan James Wedding now sits alongside some of America’s most dangerous criminals on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for several offences related to drug trafficking and murder.

A number of Canadians have been arrested earlier this month in connection to the case, including Wedding’s defence lawyer from Brampton, Ont., Deepak Paradkar. And the FBI has hiked up the reward for his arrest to $15 million USD.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Calvi Leon, a crime reporter for the Toronto Star, to break down how a Canadian-born in Thunder Bay made his way to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly leading one of the most prolific drug trafficking organizations in the world.