Woman charged in alleged theft of $30K of sunglasses from Pickering mall; 2 other suspects sought

A Toronto woman is facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of $30,000 worth of sunglasses from a Pickering shopping centre.

Police in Durham Region say three females entered the LensCrafters store in the Shops at Pickering City Centre just before 8:30 p.m. on September 29. The trio stole more than 60 pairs of designer sunglasses before fleeing the scene.

After two of the suspects were identified, police executed a search warrant at a home in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area of Etobicoke on October 26. Police say over $25,000 of stolen property was recovered.

Carolyn Vanessa Walker, 33, has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators say two other suspects remain at large.

A 17-year-old from Mississauga is wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An unidentified third suspect is also wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.