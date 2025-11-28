Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA.

OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his release.

Parson is described as six-feet-three, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos, including “Parsons” on his upper back, “Wasted Youth” on his neck, “Sherry Lynn” on his right hand, “Loyalty” on his left hand, a skull with a sword on both hands, “Rage & Love” on his chest, and a skull on both legs.

Police say Parson is known to frequent the GTA, Cambridge, Kitchener and Brantford areas.

Parson was serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and three firearm-related charges when he went missing.