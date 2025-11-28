Man, 43, charged in deadly hit-and-run collision

A man from Toronto has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened in Scarborough last spring.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old woman was crossing the road at Birchmount Road just north of St. Clair Avenue East when she was struck by a white cargo van around 9:30 p.m. on May 8.

Police say she was then struck by a second vehicle, described as a dark SUV.

Eyewitness Lawrence Clementes told CityNews the woman was wandering in the middle of the road and appeared to be in distress right before she was struck.

Clementes said he had just arrived home when he noticed a woman dressed in white walking through busy traffic on Birchmount Road.

“Then we saw a vehicle approaching from St. Clair going northbound and, sad to say, he hit the lady,” Clementes explained. “And then, unfortunately, a second vehicle going southbound ran her over.”

Authorities say an off-duty firefighter in the area at the time of the incident attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Very rarely do we have incidents where both vehicles do not remain at the scene, but at this point we know both vehicles struck the pedestrian and did not remain at the scene,” said Acting Insp. Phillip Sinclair.

A white van wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Investigators located the white cargo van the next day in the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area of Scarborough. The driver was arrested on Nov. 26 and identified as 43-year-old Gregory Manzer of Toronto.

He has been charged with two offences, including leaving the scene of an accident causing death and careless driving causing death.

Manzer is scheduled to appear in court on January 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the driver of the dark SUV, which was last seen heading south on Birchmount Road.

With files from CityNews’ Shauna Hunt and John Marchesan.