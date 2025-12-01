Woman, 43, charged with assault at North York protest

A Mississauga woman was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with an assault that took place at a demonstration in North York.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Dina Sheikh Saleem was protesting in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Nov. 23.

The Bathurst Manor neighbourhood has a large Jewish population and has been the site of frequent protests ever since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel and the ensuing war.

Police say a man in the area was walking on the sidewalk at approximately 1:45 p.m. and was allegedly approached by Saleem who “interfered with his direction of travel.”

“The accused then assaulted the victim,” police wrote in a news release. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 30, Saleem was spotted at another demonstration in the same area and was arrested and charged with assault.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2026.