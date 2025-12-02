Canada’s competition commissioner leaving job months before term ends

Canada’s competition commissioner is leaving his post two months before his term comes to an end.

Matthew Boswell says in a media statement he will end his term on Dec. 17, for personal reasons, ahead of his planned end date of February 2026.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that promotes innovation and works to ensure Canadian businesses can operate in a competitive market.

Boswell joined the organization in 2011 and took on the top job in 2018.

He says leading the team as commissioner has been the “greatest honour” of his career.

Jeanne Pratt, senior deputy commissioner, will become the acting commissioner following Boswell’s departure.