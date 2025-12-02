Canada’s competition commissioner leaving job months before term ends

Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell speaks at Canada's Competition Summit, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2025 1:53 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 2:14 pm.

Canada’s competition commissioner is leaving his post two months before his term comes to an end.

Matthew Boswell says in a media statement he will end his term on Dec. 17, for personal reasons, ahead of his planned end date of February 2026.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that promotes innovation and works to ensure Canadian businesses can operate in a competitive market.

Boswell joined the organization in 2011 and took on the top job in 2018.

He says leading the team as commissioner has been the “greatest honour” of his career.

Jeanne Pratt, senior deputy commissioner, will become the acting commissioner following Boswell’s departure.

Top Stories

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

51m ago

Toronto Police Service seeks extra $93.8M as part of City's 2026 budget

The 2026 budget request from the Toronto Police Service represents a seven-per-cent, year-over-year increase.

46m ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

3h ago

Province reports Eglinton Crosstown passes final operating test, TTC advocates reiterate calls for transparency

Metrolinx and the TTC haven't yet provided an opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Crews still need to declare 'substantial completion.'

47m ago

