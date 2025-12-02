Carney says First Nations clean water legislation will come next spring

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will introduce clean drinking water legislation in the spring, delaying a bill that had been promised to come this fall.

Carney promised to revive the legislation during an address to the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa today, saying he will host a joint meeting with federal, provincial, territorial and First Nations leaders early in the new year and that co-ordination on water solutions will be a key agenda item.

Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty said in July she would reintroduce legislation to ensure First Nations’ right to clean drinking water this fall, despite calls from Alberta and Ontario for it to scrap the bill altogether.

In his speech today Carney said 85 per cent of drinking water advisories on reserve have been lifted through investments of over $7 billion since 2016.

He said his government is committed to ending the remaining 38 advisories and allocated an additional $2.3 billion to the project in Budget 2025.

The prime minister said he recognizes the need for a more permanent solution through a co-ordinated approach, “supported by the right funding mechanism, and with the provinces and territories at the table.”