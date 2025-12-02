More than 8,000 arrests and charges in massive fentanyl investigation: RCMP

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 2, 2025 12:30 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 12:53 pm.

Law enforcement agencies across Canada combined efforts to seize a massive amount of deadly fentanyl in a months-long operation dubbed the National Fentanyl Sprint 2.0, the RCMP announced on Tuesday.

The operation, initiated by the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime (CIROC), led to the seizure of 386 kg of fentanyl and $13.46 million in cash.

The probe resulted in 8,136 arrests and charges, the RCMP said.

The probe began on May 20 and concluded on Oct. 31, 2025 and involved “law enforcement agencies across Canada,” a release states.

During the investigation, authorities focused their efforts on fentanyl dealers, production labs, distribution networks and financial enablers, the RCMP said.

“The Sprint 2.0 emphasized the importance of financial investigations, recognizing that dismantling the economic infrastructure of organized crime is a strong deterrent and the key to long-term success,” the release adds.

Fentanyl, cocaine and cash recovered: RCMP

  • 386 kg of fentanyl
  • 270 kg of precursor chemicals
  • 217 individuals arrested for trafficking fentanyl while on bail
  • $13.46 million in cash
  • 5,989 kg of cocaine
  • 1,708 kg of methamphetamine

“Combatting the critical threats to public health and public safety posed by the presence of these substances in the illegal drug supply remains a high priority for Canada,” the RCMP said.

