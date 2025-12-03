Air Transat pilots vote in favour of strike action

Pilots with Air Transat pilots voted in favour of going on strike.

In a post on X, Air Transat ALPA Pilots said workers voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action.

Les pilotes d'Air Transat ont voté à une écrasante majorité en faveur d'une grève si la direction ne leur propose pas un contrat moderne.



Air Transat pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favor of going on strike if management fails to deliver a modern contract. pic.twitter.com/OczWtuRuSd — Pilotes d'Air Transat Pilots (@TSCPilotes) December 3, 2025

“Air Transat pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favor of going on strike if management fails to deliver a modern contract,” the post on Wednesday reads.

There is no word on a possible deadline for negotiations.

More to come