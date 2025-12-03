The building that used to house Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue may be empty, but the windows that line Yonge, Bay and Richmond streets will continue to spread holiday cheer.

The holiday-themed windows will return in 2025, Cadillac Fairview, which owns the building, announced earlier this week.

“Cadillac Fairview is proud to help revive the holiday window experience at the former Hudson’s Bay building and honour a cherished Toronto tradition,” read their statement.

The Yonge Street windows have already been secured by a brand for the holidays, but display space is still available on both Bay and Richmond.

Cadillac Fairview said the decorative windows are moving beyond a season retail display and are being positioned as a “year-round experiential marketing platform for external brands, cultural institutions and charities.”

The Queen Street windows are currently blocked by Ontario Line construction.

The windows will be unveiled on Dec. 14 and will run through the new year.

Hudson’s Bay closed all of their stores on June 1 and terminated more than 8,000 employees after the iconic Canadian department store filed for creditor protection in March.

The Bay said it was having significant trouble paying its bills because of factors including a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, lower downtown traffic, and the tariff war with the U.S.

The Yonge and Queen location of Hudson’s Bay was their Toronto flagship store.