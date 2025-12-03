Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend.

Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically on Rutherford Road. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, but the pursuit was continued through the use of the police helicopter, Air2.

Investigators say the vehicle travelled at high speeds without headlights, driving through red lights and weaving through traffic, including driving the wrong way on Major Mackenzie Drive West.

At one point, the vehicle is seen stopping at a home in the Dufferin Street and Teston Road area and attempting to steal another vehicle, before returning to the Caravan and continuing to evade police pursuit.

Police deployed a tire deflation device, and despite disabling two tires, the driver continued before entering an underground parking garage at an apartment building on Antibes Drive in North York. Investigators followed the vehicle into the parking garage, and as the man attempted to flee on foot, he was arrested by police.

Investigators later determined the suspect was linked to a pair of commercial break-ins on November 15 in Richmond Hill and November 21 in Toronto. The Dodge Caravan was also found to have been stolen in Toronto on November 27, and the suspect has had a suspended driver’s licence since 2023.

John Derick Saturnino is facing a total of 32 charges, including several driving-related offences such as dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and stunt driving. He is also facing theft charges and nine counts of breach of probation.