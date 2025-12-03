Winter storm moves into Atlantic Canada, bringing heavy wet snow and high winds

Wintry weather is descending upon parts of Atlantic Canada as a nor’easter brings heavy snow, rain and strong winds to the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada has had a patchwork of orange and yellow snowfall warnings in effect across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland since Tuesday.

The yellow warnings forecast 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall by Wednesday afternoon, while the orange warnings, in northern Cape Breton and in central Newfoundland, call for 30 to 50 by the evening.

The agency says the bulk of the precipitation will be wet and heavy snow, but there is a chance for a mixture of snow and rain in some areas, especially along the immediate coast.

Some areas can also expect high winds topping out between 80 to 100 kilometres per hour, whipping up large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea water levels.

New Brunswick’s eastern coast is also under a special weather statement this morning, with a snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press