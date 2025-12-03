Winter storm moves into Atlantic Canada, bringing heavy wet snow and high winds

<p>Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the majority of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador, with snow, rain and high winds forecast through the day into Monday morning. A person walks in the snow in downtown St. John's on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 5:22 am.

Wintry weather is descending upon parts of Atlantic Canada as a nor’easter brings heavy snow, rain and strong winds to the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada has had a patchwork of orange and yellow snowfall warnings in effect across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland since Tuesday.

The yellow warnings forecast 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall by Wednesday afternoon, while the orange warnings, in northern Cape Breton and in central Newfoundland, call for 30 to 50 by the evening.

The agency says the bulk of the precipitation will be wet and heavy snow, but there is a chance for a mixture of snow and rain in some areas, especially along the immediate coast.

Some areas can also expect high winds topping out between 80 to 100 kilometres per hour, whipping up large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea water levels.

New Brunswick’s eastern coast is also under a special weather statement this morning, with a snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

19m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

47m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

19m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

8h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

9h ago

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

10h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

18h ago

More Videos