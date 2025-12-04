More than 27,000 public servants were paid $150,000 or more last year

OTTAWA — More than 27,000 federal public servants were paid at least $150,000 in the last fiscal year, a document tabled in Parliament shows.

It says more than 20,000 employees received compensation — salaries, bonuses, benefits and overtime pay — of between $150,000 and $199,999 in 2024-25.

The document, prepared by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, shows that nearly 5,000 employees earned between $200,000 and $249,999 and almost 1,400 employees made between $250,000 and $299,999.

The latest federal budget outlined a plan to lower program spending and administration costs by about $60 billion over the next five years.

It says the government intends to have 10 per cent fewer federal employees by 2029 — a loss of about 40,000 jobs from the public service peak of 368,000 two years ago — and a reduction of 1,000 executive positions over the next two years.

The document tabled in Parliament shows that 654 employees were paid between $300,000 and $399,999 last year, while 42 earned between $400,000 and $499,999 and six employees made $500,000 or more.