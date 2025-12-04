Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after breaching his statutory release.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says 29-year-old Evan Haney is currently unlawfully at large. Haney is serving a sentence of two years and three months for a string of convictions, including three counts of break and enter, two counts of disguise with intent, theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, fraud under $5,000, and failing to comply with an order.

Haney is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel-green eyes, and is known to wear thick-rimmed glasses with a green-blue strap.

Police say Haney has several distinctive tattoos that could help the public recognize him. On his left neck is a Toronto Maple Leafs logo, while his right neck bears a Toronto Raptors logo.

He also has “self-made” spelled across the knuckles of both hands, “MOA” on his left hand, “Mom 1968–2008” on his inner right forearm, and “DEXTER” on his left forearm. A tattoo reading “S 14” is inked on the centre of his neck.

Authorities note that Haney is known to frequent the Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, and Milton areas, and also has ties to Newfoundland.

Police are urging anyone who spots Haney or has information about his whereabouts to contact them.