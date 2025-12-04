The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating a fatal Highway 406 collision that occurred on Wednesday night.

In a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened in the southbound lanes near the third line in St. Catharines.

Schmidt says there were three individuals in the vehicle, aged 18, 19 and 20.

The 19-year-old female driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a ditch. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old female passenger was ejected from the car, onto the travel lanes of the highway and was struck by another passing vehicle, according to police.

The 18-year-old from Thorold, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other individuals were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the collision. However, Schmidt says the roads were covered in snow and wet at the time of the crash.

“Obviously, we’ll be looking at seatbelt use as well,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP Burlington.