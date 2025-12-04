Sleep Country Canada charting revival of Bed Bath & Beyond next year

TORONTO — Sleep Country Canada Inc. is on the cusp of bringing back Bed Bath & Beyond.

The mattress retailer confirmed in a Thursday email to The Canadian Press that it has purchased the Canadian and U.K. rights to the houseware brand’s name and logos.

It will relaunch the retailer next year with physical stores and online.

“For decades, Bed Bath & Beyond helped Canadians imagine what home could be,” Sleep Country Canada president and CEO Stewart Schaefer said in a statement.

“We’re honoured to bring this brand back to Canadians — and to do so in a new way that feels fresh, exciting, and true to what people have always loved about it.”

The relaunch has been months in the making.

The federal government’s trademark registry shows Bed Bath & Beyond’s Canadian and U.K. intellectual property was transferred from Overstock.com to Sleep Country over the summer.

Trademarks now owned by Sleep Country include the Bed Bath & Beyond name and logo as well as domain names for several websites belonging to the brand and linked to promotions it ran.

Gnomefortheholidays.ca, ratemyresidencehall.ca, shopforuniversity.ca and campusreadyevent.ca are also among the domains whose ownership was transferred.

Overstock.com bought the trademarks in 2023 and continues to run a U.S. site for Bed Bath & Beyond.

That was when Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. filed for creditor protection, saying it had been “suffering significant net losses” since 2018 and had seen “dramatic” declines in revenue. The U.S. arm of the company followed suit a few months later.

At the time, the Canadian business had 54 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 11 BuyBuy Baby stores, where more than 1,400 staff worked.

While those stores were all eventually closed and staff laid off, the Bed Bath & Beyond brand lived on because Overstock.com launched an online store for the Canadian market under the banner in 2023.

It’s unclear why Overstock.com, a Utah-based firm that sells furniture, home decor and appliances, let go of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Canadian intellectual property. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s return will be charted by Carol Deacon, who has held senior roles at Canadian Tire and most recently was the chief operating officer at restaurant franchisor Foodtastic.

A LinkedIn post she made this week solicited interest from potential vendors and hires.

“Bed Bath & Beyond holds a special place in the hearts and homes of Canadians,” said Deacon in a statement. “This is a rare chance to write a new chapter — one that stays rooted in the brand’s emotional imprint but looks ahead with purpose and imagination.”

The revival comes as the Canadian market for home decor has had a rocky few years.

Putman Investments, which owns Toys “R” Us Canada and HMV, quietly closed all of its Rooms + Spaces stores recently. It opened the concept in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, after snapping up 21 properties left vacant through Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuy Baby’s demise.

Ikea also has plans to close a small format store at the Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall in Toronto sometime early next year. The furniture giant blamed the move on consumers shifting more of their purchases online and the limited range of products that could be offered at a smaller format store.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press