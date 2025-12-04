Weekend need-to-know: Holiday markets continue across the city

Holiday markets continue and Santa is back in town for the Etobicoke-Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade. There are two subway closures this weekend and a closure on the Lakeshore West GO line.

Last chance for the One-of-a-Kind show

It’s your last chance to do some holiday shopping at the One-of-a-Kind show during the 50th anniversary.

Over 800 local artisans will be at the show which runs until Dec. 7.

Tickets are available on their website now alongside a list of vendors and show hours.

Etobicoke-Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is coming to Etobicoke. The annual Etobicoke-Lakeshore Santa Claus parade is happening on Saturday along Lake Shore Boulevard.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. and the 3.4 kilometre route runs from Dwight Avenue to Long Branch Avenue.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along with Birmingham Street between Sixth Street and Dwight Avenue and Second Street from Maple Boulevard to Birmingham Street for staging from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Busy weekend at Scotiabank Arena

Both the Raptors and the Maple Leafs are hosting games this weekend at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto Raptors are playing twice on Friday and Sunday. The Atlantic Division leaders will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. and the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Leslieville Christmas Pop-up Market

The annual Leslieville Christmas Pop-up Market is happening this weekend at 388 Carlaw Avenue. Over 70 artisans and small brands will be on hand with clothing, accessories, jewellery, skincare products and delicious foods.

Kicking off the market is an all-you-can-drink opening party which includes wines, spirits, craft beers, ready-to-drink options, and spirit-free beverages where you can explore the market with exclusive shopping and discounts.

You can also meet Santa Claus on Saturday and Sunday. Snap a photo with Jolly St. Nick and write a holiday letter to drop in their North Pole mailbox.

It will be free entry on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are still available for the Friday night party.

Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail Celebration

The Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail will have its opening celebration this weekend. The event runs on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be free skate lending, live music, festive photo ops, fire pits, and s’mores by the rink.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Osgoode to College stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, December 6 to Sunday, December 7 for planned track work.

Shuttle buses will not be operating. Alternative routes riders can take are listed here.

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Warden to Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, December 6 to Sunday, December 7 due to planned track work.

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

On Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7, there will be no GO Transit service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico and west of Exhibition GO. Trains will run between Exhibition GO and Union Station on a special schedule.

Find more details here.

Road closures

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.