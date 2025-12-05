Can you shop ethically without breaking the bank?
Posted December 5, 2025 7:03 am.
Last Updated December 5, 2025 7:06 am.
Canadian consumers are a lot more aware of where their money goes these days – for a few reasons. There’s a lot of economic uncertainty but many of us are also more cognizant of buying Canadian where possible as the trade war with the US rages on.
The problem is – labels can be misleading, and the idea of something being ethical or sustainable might be different depending on your perspective.
Host Kris McCusker speaks to Jing Wan, a professor at the university of Guelph who studies ethical and sustainable consumption. They discuss ways to shop “smarter”, and why the easiest solution might be easier said than done.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts Spotify.