Can you shop ethically without breaking the bank?

Canadian consumers are a lot more aware of where their money goes these days – for a few reasons. There’s a lot of economic uncertainty but many of us are also more cognizant of buying Canadian where possible as the trade war with the US rages on.

The problem is – labels can be misleading, and the idea of something being ethical or sustainable might be different depending on your perspective.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Jing Wan, a professor at the university of Guelph who studies ethical and sustainable consumption. They discuss ways to shop “smarter”, and why the easiest solution might be easier said than done.