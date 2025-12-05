Cloudflare says service restored after outage that brought down sites including Zoom and LinkedIn

FILE - Lava lamps are seen through a lobby window at the headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco, on Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2025 6:42 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 9:10 am.

MADRID (AP) — Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare on Friday said it had restored services following an outage that took place in the morning and brought down several global websites including LinkedIn, Zoom and others, the second such crash to affect the company in less than three weeks.

Cloudflare said the issue had been resolved and was not due to an attack. A change to how its firewall handles requests “caused Cloudflare’s network to be unavailable for several minutes this morning,” the company said.

It said it was “investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs,” or application programming interface that allow software systems to communicate with each other.

Cybersecurity experts say it generally takes time to pinpoint the exact cause of an outage.

But based on Cloudflare’s initial statements, Friday’s incident came “down to a database change they had made as part of planned maintenance that just went slightly awry,” according to Richard Ford, chief technology officer at Integrity360, a Europe and Africa-based cybersecurity firm.

It “effectively overloaded their systems,” he said.

Edinburgh airport had to shut down briefly on Friday morning. But the airport later said the outage was a localized issue that was not related to Cloudflare.

In November, a three-hour Cloudflare outage affected users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends,” to the New Jersey Transit system.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

Amazon also experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October.

“This is one of the things that we are going to see more and more,” said cybersecurity expert Ford. “We are seeing the frequency increase as organizations put more eggs in fewer baskets, and as the complexity and the size and scale (grow) of operations like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Cloudflare.”

___

This version has been updated to reflect that Edinburgh airport says its temporary shutdown was not related to the Cloudflare outage.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

36m ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

4h ago

Canada added 54,000 jobs in November, unemployment rate drops to 6.5%: StatCan

OTTAWA — The labour market surprised economists again in November with a third straight month of job gains. Statistics Canada said Friday that the economy added 54,000 new positions last month compared...

53m ago

Brampton driver charged after 193 km/h highway stunt while impaired: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old man from Brampton is facing a slate of charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at nearly double the posted limit while impaired. The incident...

2h ago

Top Stories

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

36m ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

4h ago

Canada added 54,000 jobs in November, unemployment rate drops to 6.5%: StatCan

OTTAWA — The labour market surprised economists again in November with a third straight month of job gains. Statistics Canada said Friday that the economy added 54,000 new positions last month compared...

53m ago

Brampton driver charged after 193 km/h highway stunt while impaired: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old man from Brampton is facing a slate of charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at nearly double the posted limit while impaired. The incident...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

15h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

18h ago

2:08
Carney and Trump to meet in Washington at FIFA World Cup draw

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for a brief discussion during his trip to Washington for the FIFA World Cup draw.

20h ago

0:56
Hurricane Melissa aid donations meant for Jamaica stolen

Aid donations meant to support communities in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa have been reported stolen, according to Peel Regional Police.

21h ago

0:40
Holiday window display at former Eaton Centre HBC makes a comeback

The iconic holiday window display at the former Hudson's Bay store at Toronto's Eaton Centre is set to make a comeback this year as Cadillac Fairview takes over the tradition.

21h ago

More Videos