Conservative motion would force House vote on Alberta pipeline agreement

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 4:42 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 5:18 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are planning to force a vote in the House of Commons next Tuesday on the Liberal government’s pipeline agreement with Alberta.

Leader Pierre Poilievre posted on social media the text of the motion, which calls on members of Parliament to take note of the Nov. 27 memorandum of understanding with Alberta.

The motion says MPs support the construction of at least one pipeline enabling the export of a million barrels a day of Alberta oil from a deepwater port in British Columbia.

It also says this will be achieved “through an appropriate adjustment” to the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, while respecting the duty to consult Indigenous people.

Coastal First Nations in B.C. say they will not support any changes to the tanker ban.

The federal government’s agreement with Alberta is conditional and includes language saying an appropriate adjustment to the tanker ban could be made “if necessary.”

