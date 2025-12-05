First military procurements managed by Defence Investment Agency revealed

OTTAWA — The federal government has disclosed the first eight projects to be managed by the new Defence Investment Agency.

The large military procurements include Canada’s next fleet of submarines, Arctic over-the-horizon radar, and a fleet of early warning-and-control surveillance aircraft.

The other projects include in-service support and software upgrades for the CC-130J Hercules transport aircraft, and satellite communications procurements — but it is not managing the purchase of any land vehicles or fighter jets.

The agency is being run by former banker Doug Guzman and tasked with taking on projects with a value of more than $100 million.

The Liberal government had to disclose the projects in documents tabled in Parliament late Friday in response to a research request for information by Conservative MP Scott Anderson.

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged to set up the new office in the spring election as a way to centralize defence procurement and buy equipment for the Canadian Armed Forces at a faster pace.