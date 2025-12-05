Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give patients incorrect readings

Health Canada recalled some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors, as shown in this handout image provided by Abbott Diabetes Care. THE CANADIAN PPRESS/handout - Abbott Diabetes Care. (Mandatory credit) Abbott Diabetes Care.

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 12:49 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 5:03 pm.

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks.

The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors that may provide incorrect glucose readings.

The recall warns that incorrect readings may lead people to falsely believe their glucose levels are low and as a result consume too many carbohydrates, or skip or delay their insulin doses.

The sensors are devices that measure glucose levels in fluid just beneath the skin and send the information wirelessly to a device or phone.

Abbott Diabetes Care, which makes the devices, said in a news release last month that the affected products are potentially linked to seven deaths and more than 700 injuries worldwide. 

An Abbott spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the company would not share which countries the reported injuries and deaths occurred in.

On Friday, Health Canada said none of these adverse events or deaths occurred in Canada.

Another model —the FreeStyle Libre 3 — has been recalled in other countries including the U.S., but Abbott said it is not recalled in Canada.

The company said it has identified and resolved the production line issue.

Health Canada said people should stop using affected sensors, get rid of them and request a replacement.

The model and serial numbers of the affected products can be found on Health Canada’s recall website: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/freestyle-librer-3-plus-sensor-kit

– With files from the Associated Press

