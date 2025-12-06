Hard launch? Katy Perry goes Instagram official with Justin Trudeau

Popstar Katy Perry posted a selfie with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Dec. 6, 2025. (Instagram/Katy Perry)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 6, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2025 11:13 am.

Katy Perry is going Instagram official with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The American pop star shared a series of romantic photos and videos to social media on Saturday from the couple’s recent trip to Japan.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” Perry, 41, wrote in a caption.

In one photo, Trudeau, 53, appears to have snapped a selfie with the singer in front of a stunning scenery of foliage. In a second video clip, the couple are seen cozying up to each other in a restaurant while on a dinner date.

“My first uni,” Perry said, trying a piece of sushi while Trudeau gazed at her glowingly with his arm wrapped around her chair.

The pair made headlines earlier this week after meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife for lunch.

The Japanese leader posted a photo of the encounter to social media on Thursday, where he referred to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”

“Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch,” Kishida wrote. “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side.”

“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way,” he added.

“Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko,” Trudeau wrote back. “Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Dating rumours between Perry and Trudeau began to swirl in July after the pair were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal during one of the singer’s tour stops in the city. Later, a viral photo appeared to show the pair kissing aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, Cal. They were also seen hand-in-hand during an outing in Paris, France in October to celebrate Perry’s 41st birthday. 

Both Perry and Trudeau have navigated high-profile personal transitions in recent years. Perry separated from actor Orlando Bloom earlier in 2025, while Trudeau announced his split from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Trudeau and Grégoire have three children.

Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto.

