Man seriously injured in Danforth area stabbing: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a residential building in the city’s East-end early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the male victim was located with stab wounds in the area of Broadview Avenue and Pretoria Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Police say the stabbing occurred in the building and the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not released any details about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.