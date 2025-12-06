Man seriously injured in Danforth area stabbing: Toronto police

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 6, 2025 8:51 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a residential building in the city’s East-end early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the male victim was located with stab wounds in the area of Broadview Avenue and Pretoria Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Police say the stabbing occurred in the building and the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not released any details about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

