Elderly pedestrian seriously injured after collision in North York

A woman in her 70s has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle late Monday morning in North York.

Toronto police say the collision happened around 11:26 a.m. at Bayview Avenue and Cummer Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue East. Paramedics transported the victim via trauma run.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed at Ruth Avenue, while northbound Bayview is closed at Risebrough Avenue.

Authorities are warning drivers to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.