Is the Earth becoming more seismically active?  

Stories of devasting earthquakes continue to dominate headlines around the world, some with death counts reaching into the three-digit range, and with a repair price tag reaching into the seven-figure range. The latest striking off of Japan’s northern coast late Monday night local time, coming in at a magnitude of 7.6.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Katsu Goda, associate professor at the University of Western Ontario, to break down how we can better track the quakes, and whether or not we can expect their visits more often than not.