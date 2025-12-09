Hamas wants more pressure on Israel before ceasefire’s next phase

Smoke rises as Israeli military demolish a house east of Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Megan Janetsky And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2025 8:01 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 9:28 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas leader on Tuesday threatened to not move forward into the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement until more pressure is placed on Israel to open up a key border crossing, cease deadly strikes and allow more aid into the Palestinian territory.

The accusation came as Israel’s government says it’s ready to move into the next, more complicated phase of the ceasefire deal – even as it has called on the militant group to return the remains of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’ political wing, called for the “full implementation of all the terms of the first phase” before moving forward, including an end to what he called the continuing demolition of Palestinian homes in the part of the territory still controlled by Israel.

Israel’s military operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 376 Palestinians since the ceasefire took hold on Oct. 10, according to Palestinian health officials.

Hamas has very little leverage in negotiations and could come under heavy pressure from other regional leaders like Qatar and Turkey to not pump the brakes on the fragile truce.

Israel has also accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire. It has defended its strikes as a response to attacks against its soldiers or people getting too close to a line established in the ceasefire, though a number of the people killed have been women and children and some strikes have occurred in the “safe zone,” according to Palestinian health officials.

As a humanitarian crisis continues in Gaza, the United Nations and other aid organizations said that not nearly enough aid is entering the territory.

Hamas’ comments come as the U.S.-led plan outlining the future for the devastated territory has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel and Hamas are “very shortly expected to move into the second phase of the ceasefire,” after Hamas returns the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza. Though it appears that militants have struggled to find the remains, and Hamas has said the destruction by Israeli strikes in Gaza have been an obstacle in their search.

Meanwhile, officials have said that an international body tasked with governing the Gaza Strip in the next phase of the ceasefire is expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said on Saturday the Gaza ceasefire has reached a “critical moment”.

The initial 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel killed around 1,200 people while 251 were taken hostage. Almost all of the hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian toll has topped 70,365. Its count does not distinguish between militants and civilians, but the ministry says roughly half of those killed have been women and children. The ministry operates under the Hamas-run government. It is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Megan Janetsky And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FBI releases new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding, reward raised to $15M

The FBI has released a newly obtained photograph of Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian fugitive on its Ten Most Wanted list. Wedding, 44, is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation...

38m ago

Air Transat continues suspending flights as strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Air Transat passengers face a second day of uncertainty, as the airline could suspend all flights by the end of the day as it prepares for a possible strike. The Air Line Pilots Association,...

1h ago

2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night. The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during...

12h ago

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision involving dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning. York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

FBI releases new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding, reward raised to $15M

The FBI has released a newly obtained photograph of Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian fugitive on its Ten Most Wanted list. Wedding, 44, is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation...

38m ago

Air Transat continues suspending flights as strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Air Transat passengers face a second day of uncertainty, as the airline could suspend all flights by the end of the day as it prepares for a possible strike. The Air Line Pilots Association,...

1h ago

2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night. The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during...

12h ago

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision involving dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning. York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Scarborough man hailed a hero after alerting residents to fire

When a fire broke out in an east-end apartment building, Justin Middlebrook says he ran towards the flames to alert his neighbours. Michelle Mackey has the story, including the latest on one woman who was sent to hospital.  

10h ago

2:42
Hate crime unit investigating after Jewish prayer scrolls stolen in North York

The Toronto police hate crime unit is investigating after several mezuzahs were stolen from a community housing building in North York. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents who say they're afraid to put the Jewish prayer scrolls back on their door.

11h ago

2:29
OPP investigating company that received Ontario government payments

Keel Digital Solutions is under scrutiny after the province found "irregularities" during a routine audit. As Mark McAllister explains, the same company is at the heart of the Ford government Skills Development Fund controversy.

14h ago

2:17
Snow expected for the next two days

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday this week so you may need to work in some extra commute time. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:02
Calls grow to speed up Line 6 Finch West train trips

As Toronto residents and visitors begin using the new Finch West LRT, issues are being raised about the speed the light rail vehicles are travelling. Nick Westoll has more as he put Line 6 Finch West to the test.

16h ago

More Videos