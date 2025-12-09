A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road and Kennedy Road East. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio that the man was initially in a vehicle, which he parked on the side of the road. For unknown reasons, the man got out when he was hit by the dump truck and killed.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit has been called in to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Bloomington Road is closed between Kennedy Road and Warden Avenue as investigators work at the scene. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area until the roadway is reopened.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.