Flu cases rising across Canada ahead of the holidays. What you need to know.

A woman seen with the flu in this undated image. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 10, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 10:19 am.

Influenza activity is climbing across Canada as the holiday season approaches, with federal health officials reporting sharp increases in detections, outbreaks, and hospitalizations tied to Influenza A.

The latest update from the Government of Canada, released Dec. 5 and covering data up to Nov. 29 (surveillance week 48), shows that 13 per cent of influenza tests were positive, marking a rising trend nationwide. Of the 3,655 laboratory‑confirmed detections that week, 99 per cent were Influenza A, with the A(H3N2) subtype dominating.

Officials note that all indicators of influenza activity are increasing, with outbreaks and hospitalizations rising as families prepare for holiday gatherings. Health authorities are urging Canadians to remain vigilant, particularly seniors and children who are most affected by current strains.

Key findings

  • Detections: 3,655 cases reported in week 48, with 3,618 identified as Influenza A.
  • Subtype: 80 per cent of subtyped Influenza A detections were A(H3N2).
  • Age groups: Individuals aged 65-plus accounted for the most detections overall, while children and youth (over 19 years) represented the highest proportion of A(H3N2) cases (47 per cent).
  • Outbreaks: 38 outbreaks were confirmed in week 48, with numbers continuing to rise.
  • Hospitalizations: The weekly rate reached 1.9 per 100,000 population, with a continued upward trend.

Influenza activity was reported in 48 regions across 12 provinces and territories. Widespread activity was reported in British Columbia and Quebec, with localized activity reported in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Data shows sporadic influenza activity in the Northwest Territories, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and other regions. No influenza activity was detected in Yukon, some Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since Aug. 24, more than 10,000 influenza detections have been reported nationwide, with 98 per cent identified as Influenza A. Among subtyped cases, A(H3N2) accounted for 63 per cent.

Canadians can get a free flu shot at participating pharmacies, doctor or nurse practitioner offices, walk-in clinics, and in some local public health clinics.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

52m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

3h ago

Ontario Science Centre to open interim Toronto Harbourfront location by summer 2026

The province has announced that the Ontario Science Centre will open an interim home at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre by summer 2026, ensuring visitors continue to have access to science programming while...

24m ago

Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%

The Bank of Canada has left its key interest rate unchanged at its final rate decision of the year. The policy rate remains at 2.25 per cent after the Bank of Canada lowered it by a quarter point in...

25m ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

52m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

3h ago

Ontario Science Centre to open interim Toronto Harbourfront location by summer 2026

The province has announced that the Ontario Science Centre will open an interim home at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre by summer 2026, ensuring visitors continue to have access to science programming while...

24m ago

Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%

The Bank of Canada has left its key interest rate unchanged at its final rate decision of the year. The policy rate remains at 2.25 per cent after the Bank of Canada lowered it by a quarter point in...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

12h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

16h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

19h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

19h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

20h ago

More Videos