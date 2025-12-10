Influenza activity is climbing across Canada as the holiday season approaches, with federal health officials reporting sharp increases in detections, outbreaks, and hospitalizations tied to Influenza A.

The latest update from the Government of Canada, released Dec. 5 and covering data up to Nov. 29 (surveillance week 48), shows that 13 per cent of influenza tests were positive, marking a rising trend nationwide. Of the 3,655 laboratory‑confirmed detections that week, 99 per cent were Influenza A, with the A(H3N2) subtype dominating.

Officials note that all indicators of influenza activity are increasing, with outbreaks and hospitalizations rising as families prepare for holiday gatherings. Health authorities are urging Canadians to remain vigilant, particularly seniors and children who are most affected by current strains.

Key findings

Detections: 3,655 cases reported in week 48, with 3,618 identified as Influenza A.

3,655 cases reported in week 48, with 3,618 identified as Influenza A. Subtype: 80 per cent of subtyped Influenza A detections were A(H3N2).

80 per cent of subtyped Influenza A detections were A(H3N2). Age groups: Individuals aged 65-plus accounted for the most detections overall, while children and youth (over 19 years) represented the highest proportion of A(H3N2) cases (47 per cent).

Individuals aged 65-plus accounted for the most detections overall, while children and youth (over 19 years) represented the highest proportion of A(H3N2) cases (47 per cent). Outbreaks: 38 outbreaks were confirmed in week 48, with numbers continuing to rise.

38 outbreaks were confirmed in week 48, with numbers continuing to rise. Hospitalizations: The weekly rate reached 1.9 per 100,000 population, with a continued upward trend.

Influenza activity was reported in 48 regions across 12 provinces and territories. Widespread activity was reported in British Columbia and Quebec, with localized activity reported in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Data shows sporadic influenza activity in the Northwest Territories, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and other regions. No influenza activity was detected in Yukon, some Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since Aug. 24, more than 10,000 influenza detections have been reported nationwide, with 98 per cent identified as Influenza A. Among subtyped cases, A(H3N2) accounted for 63 per cent.

Canadians can get a free flu shot at participating pharmacies, doctor or nurse practitioner offices, walk-in clinics, and in some local public health clinics.