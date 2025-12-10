Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a woman was assaulted in what is being treated as a suspected hate‑motivated crime.

The incident happened on Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police say an adult female was walking along Mississauga Valley Boulevard near the Cooksville Creek Bridge in Mississauga when she was confronted by an unknown man.

According to investigators, the suspect began yelling at the woman before forcibly removing her jacket hood and hijab, then pushing her to the ground.

The man fled into a nearby wooded area. The victim was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a heavy build, last seen wearing a black hoodie and other dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.