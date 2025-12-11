Peel police investigating Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 11, 2025 4:28 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 4:32 pm.

One person has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road West area at around 2:30 p.m.

Police tell CityNews the stabbing occurred at a residence in the area.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition, age or gender.

No suspect description is currently available.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

2h ago

Agency raising awareness about trafficking risk women, girls with intellectual disabilities face

Advocates in Simcoe County are raising awareness about women and girls with intellectual disabilities who are increasingly at risk of being lured into sex trafficking. Empower Simcoe is a multi-service...

54m ago

Child struck and killed by Hamilton transit bus

A child has died after being struck by a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus on Thursday. Police say the collision occurred in the area of Emerald and Wilson streets. No information about the age...

2h ago

Mississauga driving instructor charged in alleged sexual assault of a female youth

A Mississauga man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth during a driving lesson. Peel police allege the suspect picked up the victim from her home in his vehicle for a driving...

35m ago

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

2h ago

Agency raising awareness about trafficking risk women, girls with intellectual disabilities face

Advocates in Simcoe County are raising awareness about women and girls with intellectual disabilities who are increasingly at risk of being lured into sex trafficking. Empower Simcoe is a multi-service...

54m ago

Child struck and killed by Hamilton transit bus

A child has died after being struck by a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus on Thursday. Police say the collision occurred in the area of Emerald and Wilson streets. No information about the age...

2h ago

Mississauga driving instructor charged in alleged sexual assault of a female youth

A Mississauga man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth during a driving lesson. Peel police allege the suspect picked up the victim from her home in his vehicle for a driving...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

2h ago

2:41
Several Alberta ski resorts to go all-season

Three ski resorts in Alberta are going year-round, unlocking new trails, summer activities, and thousands of jobs. Henna Saeed has the details.

15h ago

2:08
Blast of winter weather blankets GTA in snow

An early blast of winter weather gave much of the GTA a snow day on Wednesday. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they’re dealing with snow.

21h ago

2:55
Snow squalls return with colder temperatures

Colder temperatures will bring icy conditions and snow squalls overnight. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

21h ago

2:35
TTC riders, advocates push for Line 6 Finch West improvements

Transit riders and advocates spoke ahead of an all-day TTC board meeting to push for improvements to Line 6 Finch West trip times, saying trains are going too slow. Board members passed a motion calling for fixes. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

More Videos