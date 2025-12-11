Peel police investigating Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital
Posted December 11, 2025 4:28 pm.
Last Updated December 11, 2025 4:32 pm.
One person has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road West area at around 2:30 p.m.
Police tell CityNews the stabbing occurred at a residence in the area.
There’s no word on the victim’s condition, age or gender.
No suspect description is currently available.
More to come