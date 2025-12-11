‘Time for unity’: MP Michael Ma says he’s leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Portrait of MP Michael Ma. mpmichaelma.ca

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 11, 2025 6:35 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 7:28 pm.

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he’s leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney’s Liberals.

“After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville in recent weeks and reflecting with my family on the direction of our country, I have informed the Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition that I will be joining Prime Minister Mark Carney in the government caucus,” Ma wrote in a statement.

“This is a time for unity and decisive action for Canada’s future.”

Explaining his decision, Ma wrote that he “concluded that Prime Minister Mark Carney is offering the steady, practical approach we need to deliver on the priorities I hear every day while door knocking in Markham–Unionville.

“That includes making life more affordable, growing a strong Canadian economy, strengthening community safety, and creating real opportunities for young people and families who are working hard to build their Canadian dream.”

Ma won the Markham—Unionville seat, defeating Liberal candidate Peter Yuen in a tight race in 2025.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wasn’t impressed with Ma’s defection, saying he “chose to endorse the very policies he was elected to oppose.”

“The people he let down the most are the ones who elected him to fight for an affordable future. He will have to answer to them.”

Ma’s official bio on his website explained how he came to Canada from Hong Kong with his family at the age of 12. Two months after arriving in Vancouver, his father was struck and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street.

He later went on to become a successful executive in the technology and business sectors before turning to politics.

With Ma’s sudden move, the Liberals are now just one seat shy of a majority government with 171 seats.

Last month, Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont left the Conservative caucus to join the Liberals, just hours after the government tabled its latest budget on the floor of the House of Commons.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney is offering that path with a new budget that hits the priorities I have heard most in my riding, to build strong community infrastructure and grow a stronger economy,” he said at the time.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information. Master Warrant Officer Matthew...

46m ago

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A suspect has died in a Peel police officer-involved shooting after a person was stabbed in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were initially called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia...

51m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

5h ago

3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a three-year-old child was killed on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. at a plaza on Cedar Street in Cambridge. A second pedestrian,...

1h ago

