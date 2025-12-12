Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread.

Canadian shoppers who bought packaged bread between January 2001 and December 2021 can file a claim on the Canadian Bread Settlement website. No proof of purchase is needed.

Those who file a claim could receive $25 within six to 12 months after the deadline.

The $500 million settlement includes a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and George Weston.

The remaining $96 million is accounted for through a gift card program Loblaw began in 2018 and ran through 2019 in hopes of making amends with customers who paid about $1.50 more per loaf of bread.

Customers who previously received a Loblaw gift card will receive compensation from the settlement if there are sufficient funds available after the other payouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: L, TSX: WN)

The Canadian Press