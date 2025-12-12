Economists expect annual inflation ticked up to 2.3 per cent in November

A gas pump is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2025 11:24 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 11:34 am.

Economists are expecting the annual inflation rate moved slightly higher in November.

As of late-morning Friday, a Reuters poll of economists predicts headline inflation to come in at 2.3 per cent for the month, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham says he expects gasoline prices to be the main factor pushing up the inflation figure.

Statistics Canada reported that the annual inflation rate fell to 2.2 per cent for the month of October.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept its key policy rate steady at 2.25 per cent, noting that further cuts weren’t needed to boost economic activity and that inflation remains in check.

RSM chief economist Joseph Brusuelas says it appears that overall inflation has stabilized in recent months, despite some increases in the cost of food and certain metals.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

1h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

1h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

12m ago

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

1h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

1h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

12m ago

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
TDSB director ousted after 10 months on the job

The Toronto District School Board has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

1h ago

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

19h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

20h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

2:56
Police use DNA to link three cold case murders to suspected serial killer

Toronto Police and the OPP say Investigative Genetic Genealogy led them to link the cold cases from the 80's and 90's to a man who died before being caught. Erica Natividad reports.

5h ago

More Videos