Lawyer says B.C. Mountie should be fired immediately or quit over group-chat remarks

The lawyer for the RCMP’s conduct authority says a Mountie accused of making racist and sexist comments in group chats should be dismissed immediately or directed to resign within 14 days.

John MacLaughlan says Constable Ian Solven “has severed the employment relationship with the RCMP” with misconduct that “strikes at the core of the RCMP organizational values.”

In November, RCMP adjudicator Louise Morel found Coquitlam constables Solven, Mersad Mesbah and Philip Dick, failed to treat people with respect and courtesy and committed discreditable conduct when they posted racist, sexist, and homophobic comments in a group chat with other officers and on police computer terminals.

Court documents show that the allegations against Solven, Dick and Mesbah came to light after one of their fellow officers complained about what he saw as “atrocious” and “racist and horrible” activity by his colleagues.

MacLaughlan told an adjudication board hearing on Friday that Solven’s actions and comments raised concern about the administration of justice and RCMP operations, with comments that “denigrate colleagues” and dehumanized “the most vulnerable members of society.”

Solven says he was proud to be an RCMP member, and he still feels this way while recognizing that he failed to live up to the force’s expectations and its core values, and he “truly regrets” his actions.

Morel scheduled her oral decision for Wednesday.

Solven blamed his actions on his frustrations and personal issues, which got to a point where he was “taking cheap shots” at co-workers.

Solven said Friday he would deal with frustrations and tensions with integrity and respect, and “never repeat these actions again.”

MacLaughlan said he was not asking the board to hold anyone to the standard of perfection. But he said the misconduct at issue “strays far from the line of what can be considered acceptable workplace conduct.”

MacLaughlan said that Solven once described a naked woman in a homeless shelter as “his entertainment,” and he used the police communication system to describe other police colleagues as “retarded.”

He said allowing Solven to return to work would be “tone deaf.”

“I don’t want to go on and on about it, but this is a matter that has garnered national media attention. To put it very plainly, the public is watching,” said MacLaughlan.

The RCMP is seeking the officers’ dismissals, while all three members remain suspended with pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press