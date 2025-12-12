Lawyer says B.C. Mountie should be fired immediately or quit over group-chat remarks

This composite image shows Coquitlam RCMP constables, left to right, Mersad Mesbah, Ian Solven and Philip Dick, outside their RCMP code of conduct hearing in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2025 4:09 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 4:21 pm.

The lawyer for the RCMP’s conduct authority says a Mountie accused of making racist and sexist comments in group chats should be dismissed immediately or directed to resign within 14 days.

John MacLaughlan says Constable Ian Solven “has severed the employment relationship with the RCMP” with misconduct that “strikes at the core of the RCMP organizational values.”

In November, RCMP adjudicator Louise Morel found Coquitlam constables Solven, Mersad Mesbah and Philip Dick, failed to treat people with respect and courtesy and committed discreditable conduct when they posted racist, sexist, and homophobic comments in a group chat with other officers and on police computer terminals.

Court documents show that the allegations against Solven, Dick and Mesbah came to light after one of their fellow officers complained about what he saw as “atrocious” and “racist and horrible” activity by his colleagues.

MacLaughlan told an adjudication board hearing on Friday that Solven’s actions and comments raised concern about the administration of justice and RCMP operations, with comments that “denigrate colleagues” and dehumanized “the most vulnerable members of society.”

Solven says he was proud to be an RCMP member, and he still feels this way while recognizing that he failed to live up to the force’s expectations and its core values, and he “truly regrets” his actions.

Morel scheduled her oral decision for Wednesday.

Solven blamed his actions on his frustrations and personal issues, which got to a point where he was “taking cheap shots” at co-workers.

Solven said Friday he would deal with frustrations and tensions with integrity and respect, and “never repeat these actions again.”

MacLaughlan said he was not asking the board to hold anyone to the standard of perfection. But he said the misconduct at issue “strays far from the line of what can be considered acceptable workplace conduct.”

MacLaughlan said that Solven once described a naked woman in a homeless shelter as “his entertainment,” and he used the police communication system to describe other police colleagues as “retarded.”

He said allowing Solven to return to work would be “tone deaf.”

“I don’t want to go on and on about it, but this is a matter that has garnered national media attention. To put it very plainly, the public is watching,” said MacLaughlan.

The RCMP is seeking the officers’ dismissals, while all three members remain suspended with pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

5h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

6h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

3h ago

Waymo looks to bring self-driving taxis to Canada

Waymo, the American self-driving tech company, is looking to expand its popular robotaxi service into the Canadian market. Representatives for the California-based tech company confirmed on Friday that...

9m ago

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

5h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

6h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

3h ago

Waymo looks to bring self-driving taxis to Canada

Waymo, the American self-driving tech company, is looking to expand its popular robotaxi service into the Canadian market. Representatives for the California-based tech company confirmed on Friday that...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Mark Shapiro to stay on as Jays' President and CEO for five more years

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro has signed a five-year extension with the nation's baseball team, which could potentially see him at the reigns until 2030.

5h ago

1:12
$2.7M worth of drugs seized in case linked to '44' gang

More than $2 million dollars worth of drugs were seized and 34 people were arrested following an investigation into a criminal network that police believe may be linked to the '44 gang.'

6h ago

0:38
Fire at Thorncliffe Park condo continues, no timeline when residents can return

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to 'smoulder' according to Toronto fire, as displaced residents remain uncertain when they can return home.

6h ago

2:12
TDSB director ousted after 10 months on the job

The Toronto District School Board has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

5h ago

0:53
Conservative MP Michael Ma crosses the floor to join Carney's Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he’s leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney’s Liberals.

10h ago

More Videos