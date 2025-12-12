Toronto man charged after allegedly entering bathroom stall, sexually assaulting victim

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 12, 2025 10:40 am.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a bathroom stall in Toronto earlier this month.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says officers responded to a call for sexual assault on Dec. 5, at approximately 8:32 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

According to investigators, the female victim was inside a bathroom stall when the accused entered the washroom and climbed underneath the door.

Police allege he then sexually assaulted the victim. The woman managed to escape the stall, while the suspect fled the scene.

On Dec. 9, police arrested Quinton Hassan, 31, of Toronto. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Hassan was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them.

