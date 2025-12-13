1 person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway
Posted December 13, 2025 8:55 am.
Last Updated December 13, 2025 8:56 am.
One person has been seriously injured following an early morning multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway.
Police say the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday near Jameson Avenue.
Investigators did not indicate how many vehicles were involved but said an adult male was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.