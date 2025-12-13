As many as 5 suspects sought in early morning stabbing

Police are searching for as many as five suspects after two people were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in the Annex neighbourhood.

Investigators tell CityNews there was an altercation between two groups of people inside The Madison Avenue Pub near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were found suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing. They were taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say they are looking for between three and five suspects, however, no descriptions were immediately available.