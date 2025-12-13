Peter Greene, known for role as the iconic villain ‘Zed’ in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ has died

Peter Greene is seen playing the character Zed in this still from the movie "Pulp Fiction."

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2025 8:57 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2025 9:48 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Greene, a character actor best known for his role as the iconic villain Zed in “Pulp Fiction,” has died. He was 60.

He died in his home in New York City, his manager, Gregg Edwards confirmed on Friday. His cause of death was not immediately released.

“He was just a terrific guy,” said Edwards. “Arguably one of the greatest character actors on the planet; Has worked with everybody.”

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene landed some of his first leading roles in “Laws of Gravity” in 1992 and “Clean, Shaven” in 1993, according to IMDB.

In 1994, he played the memorable villain Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” That same year, he played another leading villain opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in “The Mask.”

Greene was working on two projects when he died, including a documentary about the federal government’s withdrawal of funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to Edwards.

“We’ve been friends for over a decade,” said Edwards. “Just the nicest man.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

42m ago

As many as 5 suspects sought in early morning stabbing

Police are searching for as many as five suspects after two people were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in the Annex neighbourhood. Investigators tell CityNews there was an altercation between...

1h ago

Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you're planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you'll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you'll get there as there are several significant public transit...

2h ago

1 person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been seriously injured following an early morning multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway. Police say the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday near Jameson Avenue. Investigators...

57m ago

Top Stories

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

42m ago

As many as 5 suspects sought in early morning stabbing

Police are searching for as many as five suspects after two people were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in the Annex neighbourhood. Investigators tell CityNews there was an altercation between...

1h ago

Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you're planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you'll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you'll get there as there are several significant public transit...

2h ago

1 person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been seriously injured following an early morning multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway. Police say the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday near Jameson Avenue. Investigators...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

13h ago

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:44
Ford government appointed school supervisor fires TDSB's director of education

The Ford government's appointed school supervisor has fired the TDSB's director of education. Tina Yazdani reports, critics are blasting the government for allowing someone with no background in education to fire a leader with years of experience.

14h ago

0:38
Mark Shapiro to stay on as Jays' President and CEO for five more years

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro has signed a five-year extension with the nation's baseball team, which could potentially see him at the reigns until 2030.

20h ago

1:12
$2.7M worth of drugs seized in case linked to '44' gang

More than $2 million dollars worth of drugs were seized and 34 people were arrested following an investigation into a criminal network that police believe may be linked to the '44 gang.'

20h ago

More Videos