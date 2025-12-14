Hamas confirms the death of a top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Palestinians pray during the funeral of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades operatives, whose bodies are draped in the group's flag, killed in an Israeli strike Saturday, in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2025 11:40 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas on Sunday confirmed the death of a top commander in Gaza, a day after Israel said it had killed Raed Saad in a strike outside Gaza City.

The Hamas statement described Saad as the commander of its military manufacturing unit. Israel had described him as an architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war in Gaza, and asserted that he had been “engaged in rebuilding the terrorist organization” in a violation of the ceasefire that took effect two months ago.

Israel said it killed Saad after an explosive device detonated and wounded two soldiers in the territory’s south.

Hamas also said it had named a new commander but did not give details.

Saturday’s strike west of Gaza City killed four people, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw their bodies arrive at Shifa Hospital. Another three were wounded, according to Al-Awda hospital. Hamas in its initial statement described the vehicle struck as a civilian one.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of truce violations.

Israeli airstrikes and shootings in Gaza have killed at least 391 Palestinians since the ceasefire took hold, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel has said recent strikes are in retaliation for militant attacks against its soldiers, and that troops have fired on Palestinians who approached the “Yellow Line” between the Israeli-controlled majority of Gaza and the rest of the territory.

Israel has demanded that Palestinian militants return the remains of the final hostage, Ran Gvili, from Gaza and called it a condition of moving to the second and more complicated phase of the ceasefire. That lays out a vision for ending Hamas’ rule and seeing the rebuilding of a demilitarized Gaza under international supervision.

The initial Hamas-led 2023 attack on southern Israel killed around 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Almost all hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel’s two-year campaign in Gaza has killed more than 70,660 Palestinians, roughly half of them women and children, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its count. The ministry, which operates under the Hamas-run government, is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bystander seen disarming gunman during Australian shooting heralded as 'genuine hero'

SYDNEY (AP) — A bystander seen in a widely circulated video disarming a gunman during a deadly shooting rampage at a popular Australian beach is being heralded as a hero who saved lives. Video footage...

51m ago

GTA police forces step up patrols in wake of terrorist attack against Jews in Australia

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

54m ago

'An act of evil': Gunmen kill 11 in terrorist attack on Jewish holiday event in Australia

Two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck...

36m ago

OPP investigating 45 extortion cases against South-Asian community in Caledon, Dufferin County

Provincial police say they are investigating more than 45 cases of extortion targeting victims in Caledon and Dufferin County over the last two years. Investigators say since 2023, members of the South-Asian...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bystander seen disarming gunman during Australian shooting heralded as 'genuine hero'

SYDNEY (AP) — A bystander seen in a widely circulated video disarming a gunman during a deadly shooting rampage at a popular Australian beach is being heralded as a hero who saved lives. Video footage...

51m ago

GTA police forces step up patrols in wake of terrorist attack against Jews in Australia

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

54m ago

'An act of evil': Gunmen kill 11 in terrorist attack on Jewish holiday event in Australia

Two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck...

36m ago

OPP investigating 45 extortion cases against South-Asian community in Caledon, Dufferin County

Provincial police say they are investigating more than 45 cases of extortion targeting victims in Caledon and Dufferin County over the last two years. Investigators say since 2023, members of the South-Asian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

December 13, 2025 9:02 am EST EST

1:58
Police team up for festive RIDE spot check near Steeles and Highway 400

Police from Toronto, York Region and the OPP joined forces near Steeles avenue and Highway 400 Friday evening for a Festive R.I.D.E. spot check aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road. Jazan Grewal was there.

December 12, 2025 10:49 pm EST EST

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

December 12, 2025 8:30 pm EST EST

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

December 12, 2025 7:12 pm EST EST

More Videos