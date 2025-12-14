Man, 21, suffers life-altering injuries in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Posted December 14, 2025 7:58 am.
A driver is in hospital with what police are calling life-altering injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the Ninth Line and Argentia Road area just before midnight.
A 21-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. However, police say his injuries are life-altering.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.