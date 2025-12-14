Man, 21, suffers life-altering injuries in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Peel Paramedic ambulance is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 14, 2025 7:58 am.

A driver is in hospital with what police are calling life-altering injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the Ninth Line and Argentia Road area just before midnight.

A 21-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. However, police say his injuries are life-altering.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunmen kill at least 11 people in attack on Jewish holiday event on Sydney's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people on Sunday during a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian authorities said, declaring it a terrorist attack. One gunman...

DEVELOPING

2m ago

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island said early Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody after a shooting that rocked the Brown University campus during final exams, leaving two...

updated

2m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

20m ago

3 women wanted following an alleged robbery at Vybz Kartel's Toronto concert

Toronto police are on the hunt for a Quebec woman and two unidentified suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core. According to authorities, a victim...

10h ago

Top Stories

Gunmen kill at least 11 people in attack on Jewish holiday event on Sydney's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people on Sunday during a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian authorities said, declaring it a terrorist attack. One gunman...

DEVELOPING

2m ago

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island said early Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody after a shooting that rocked the Brown University campus during final exams, leaving two...

updated

2m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

20m ago

3 women wanted following an alleged robbery at Vybz Kartel's Toronto concert

Toronto police are on the hunt for a Quebec woman and two unidentified suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core. According to authorities, a victim...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

23h ago

1:58
Police team up for festive RIDE spot check near Steeles and Highway 400

Police from Toronto, York Region and the OPP joined forces near Steeles avenue and Highway 400 Friday evening for a Festive R.I.D.E. spot check aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road. Jazan Grewal was there.

December 12, 2025 10:49 pm EST EST

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

December 12, 2025 8:30 pm EST EST

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

December 12, 2025 7:12 pm EST EST

More Videos